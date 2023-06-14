COLORA — Ora Dolores MacDonald, of Colora, MD, passed away on June 6, 2023. She was 88 years old. Mrs. MacDonald was born in Blue Jay, West Virginia, to Levi Herbert Bolen and Zelphia Jane Hall Bolen. She was the devoted wife of the late Ralph Alvin MacDonald, loving mother of Alvin MacDonald (Suzanne), Debra MacDonald (David Campbell), and John MacDonald. She was the grandmother of Jenny MacDonald and Cade Campbell, great-grandmother of Phelan Mecklenburg, and sister of the late Asa Bolen, Arthur Bolen, Berland Bolen, Clovis Bolen, Melva Graham, Robert Bolen, Shirley Bell Bolen, and Trifina Louise Bolen. Mrs. MacDonald received a Bachelor's Degree in Education from Towson University, and later received a master's degree in the same discipline. She was a first-grade teacher at Calvert Elementary School, in Calvert, Maryland, for most of her career. She loved teaching and being around children. She was a member at First Christian Church of Havre de Grace, and had many fond memories of the church. She was baptized there, and met her future husband, Ralph MacDonald, and was married in the church. Together they led the Christian Youth Fellowship for a time. Mrs. MacDonald was an avid reader. She and her husband also greatly enjoyed square dancing, even opening a square dance and western wear business that enabled them to travel to sell their goods at square dances across the United States. A viewing will be held on Monday, June 12, 2023, from 10 AM until 11 AM at First Christian Church of Havre de Grace, 800 Giles Street, Havre de Grace, MD. Funeral services will begin at 11. Interment will be held at Mountain Christian Cemetery. Contributions may be made in her memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 (www.stjude.org), The Education Partnership, 281 Corliss Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15520 (www.theeducationpartnership.org), or First Christian Church of Havre de Grace School Fund, 800 Giles Street, Havre de Grace, MD 21078. Online condolences may be made at www.zellmanfuneralhome.com.
