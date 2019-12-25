NORTH EAST — Olive Mae Lindsay, 95 of North East, MD, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 20, 2019.
Born in Paxton, WV, on May 12, 1924, she was the daughter of the late Clemen and Anna Pearl (Wyant) Deel.
Olive had moved from WV at the age of 18 to seek work at Triumph Industries in Elkton, MD. She later worked at RMR in Elkton and retired after many years of service.
In addition to her parents, Olive was preceded in death by her first husband: Hoarce Wilmer Cornell and her second husband: James C. Lindsay. She was also preceded by her brother: Clayton Wesley Deel; her sister: Ruth Marie Morrison; and two daughter-in-laws: Mary Cornell and Peggy Sue (Sizemore) Cornell.
Olive is survived by her son: Edward Wilmer Cornell; her daughter: Linda Delores Cote; a sister: Janet Tucker (Bill); her brothers and sister-in-laws: Clarence Deel (Sherry), Edward Deel (the late Karen), James Deel (Darlene); 3 grandchildren: Sherry Riale (Ralph), Cathy Osborn (Keith) and Christopher Cote (Renee'); and 7 great grandchildren: Kristen & Lindsey Marcone, Will Riale, Aidan & Marissa Osborn and Emmie & Anna Cote. She is also survived by Sonja Adams (the late John) and her step grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held on December 23, 2019 at 3:00 pm at Bethel UM Cemetery, 208 Bethel Church Road, North East, MD.
For condolences, please visit www.crouchfuneralhome.com
