ELKTON, MD — Oleta Daniel, age 87, of Elkton, MD, passed away Friday, December 18, 2020. Born in Manchester, TN, on June 22, 1933, she was the daughter of the late William J. and Ida Bell West Vaughn.
Mrs. Daniel retired after 15 years of service from W.L. Gore and Associates, as a sewing machine operator. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting, and knitting.
Survivors include her daughters, Joyce A. Rettig, Middletown, DE, and Karen E. Joines, Elkton, MD; 3 grandchildren; and 6 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Daniel was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Loyd R. Daniel; son, Steven L. Daniel; great-granddaughter, Faith Rettig; and brothers, Richard, W.D., Robert, and William Vaughn.
Graveside service in Gilpin Manor Memorial Park, Elkton, will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Maranatha Baptist Church, 3141 Old Elk Neck Road, Elkton, MD 21921.
