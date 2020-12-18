ELK MILLS, MD — Norris Sherlock Perry, age 71, of Elk Mills, MD, passed away Wednesday, December 16, 2020. Born in Bel Air, MD, on May 24, 1949, he was the son of the late Branham D. and Esther Miller Perry.
Mr. Perry recently worked for Giant Foods, West Grove, PA. Previously, he worked for RMR Corporation, Elkton, MD. He then went to work as a Euclid driver for Stoltzfus Quarry, Elk Mills, where he worked for 20 years. Mr. Perry was an active member of Nottingham Missionary Baptist Church, Nottingham, PA, where he sang in the choir. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandson.
Survivors include his wife of 40 years, Minnie M. Perry; sons, Daniel N. Perry, Elk Mills, MD, and J. Curtis Perry (Sandy), Rising Sun, MD; grandson, J.C. Perry; and siblings, Ron Perry (Sherri), Chattanooga, TN, Basil Perry (Joan), Rising Sun, MD, and Vivian Martin, Opelika, AL.
A graveside service in Nottingham Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery will be private. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Nottingham Missionary Baptist Church, 303 W. Christine Road, Nottingham, PA 19362.
