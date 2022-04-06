RISING SUN, MD — It is with profound sadness that the family of Norris Abrams, Jr. announces his passing at the age of 76. Born on December 16, 1945, Norris passed away with family by his side on April 4, 2022.
He enjoyed travelling the world, visiting 25 countries with his wife of 55 years, Ruth Abrams.
Norris took great pride in his daughter, Jeanna Ward (Pat); his grandchildren, Regan Ward-Allen (Tom) and Jordan Ward (Taylor) and his great grandchildren, Austin, Brynn and Ellison. Aside from his wife, daughter, and grandchildren, he is also survived by his brother, Gary Borden (Linda), and his sister Marcia Murray.
Norris made many friendships in his 76 years. All of which he cherished deeply.
He graduated from North East High School in 1963, and the Goldey Beacom College of Business in 1965. Norris proudly served as Vice President of Mardel Trucking, working at the quarry for over 50 years where he was lovingly known as Boss Hog.
Of his many hobbies, he most enjoyed quilting, gardening, and mowing the grass.
Norris is preceded in death by his loving parents, Kathleen Hollister Abrams and Norris Abrams, Sr., his sisters, Lorraine Diamonte, Joyce Adams, Diane Reichert, Marion Herrin, his brother Charles Borden, and his beloved son in law, Keith Ward.
Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Friday, April 8, 2022, at Hick's Home for Funerals located at 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD with funeral service at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 9, 2022. Internment to follow at Ebeneezer Cemetery in Rising Sun, MD.
