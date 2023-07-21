ELKTON — Norman P Giles 79 of Elkton MD passed away at home on June 30,2023. Born in Chester, PA on May 31,1944, he was the 3rd child born to the late Dorothy V (Iverson) Giles and Charles C Giles. Mr. Giles worked at W.L. Gore for many yrs as a machinist where he made many friends. He enjoyed taking at least one cruise a year, working in his yard and doing his wife's end-less "honey do list", Lol. Most of all he LOVED FOOTBALL, particularly the Eagles team. It was said his wife had a coffee mug that said "We interrupt this marriage to bring you the football season!" He loved his family deeply and was surrounded by them as he passed. In addition to his parents Norman was proceeded in death by his son Daniel P Giles Sr., grandson Anthony (Tony) Shackelford, and 4 great grandchildren Ciersten, Talen & Nolan, also his sister Dolores Jean (Giles) Dungan, brothers Robert, Richard and James Giles.
He is survived by his wife Joanne (Bowden) Giles of nearly 59yrs, daughter Kathryn (Giles) Shackelford, & two sisters Patricia Giles & Carol (Giles) Mansfield of Delaware. His grandchildren Corey Feazelle, Tiffany (Shackelford) Manley-Burton, Cheyenne Shackelford, Brett Short, Daniel P. Giles Jr and 6 great grandchildren David Jr, Cameron, Casen, Chayden, Kinley & Elijah.
A Memorial service will be held at Singerly Fire Company, 300 Newark Ave, Elkton MD 21921. Visitation starts at 2pm, memorial talk at 3pm with dinner following.
