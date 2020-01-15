CURWENSVILLE, PA —Norman Gary Greene, 78, of Curwensville, PA and formerly of Charlestown, MD, passed away Thursday, December 9, 2020 at Ridgeview Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Curwensville.
Born May 17, 1941 in Clearfield, PA, he was the son of Norman B. and Verna M. (Moore) Greene. Mr. Greene had been a school teacher in the Elkton School District as a science teacher and also wrestling coach from 1965 through 1995 and also had taught science at the Mt. Airy Academy in Mt. Airy from 1995 through 2006. After his retirement, he had been a substitute teacher in the Cecil County schools.
Surviving is a son, Michael Greene of Elkton, MD; two stepchildren, Melissa Billings and Mark Lewis; six grandchildren, Chasidy, Keirsten, LeAnne, Dalton, Melissa and Joey; a great grandson, Ashton; and two sisters, Margaret “Maggie” Swatsworth and Norma Greene, both of Curwensville, PA.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral Services for Gary Greene will be held at the Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Inc. of Curwensville on Monday January 13, 2020 at 2:00 PM, with the Reverend Stephen D. Shields, officiating. Interment will be in the Oak Hill Cemetery in Curwensville.
Friends will be received at the funeral home on Monday from 12:00 noon until time of services at 2:00 P.M.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.chidboyfuneralhome.com.
The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Inc. of Curwensville is in charge of the arrangements.
