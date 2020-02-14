RISING SUN — Norma Lucille Eller, age 87, of Rising Sun, MD, passed away on Tuesday, February 11, 2020. She was born on July 31, 1932 to the late Ruffin and Elizabeth (Lions) Kennedy.
Norma was a faithful member of the Pleasant View Baptist Church for many years, where she enjoyed spending her time. She was an avid reader, who enjoyed reading books in her free time. Norma loved spending time in the kitchen cooking and enjoyed getting her hair done. She liked attending summer parties and loved shopping, particularly at Walmart. Norma enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, and she will be dearly missed by many.
Norma is survived by her daughter, Sandy Cumm and her husband, Scott; sons: Wayne Eller and his wife, Wendy and Kenny Eller and his wife, Joan; grandchildren: Chasity, Jeremey, Karey, Michelle, and Lindsay; eleven great-grandchildren; one great- great- grandchild; sisters: Ruth Burton, Doris Barker, and Faye Craig; brother, Donald Kennedy and several sister and brother in laws. In addition to Norma’s parents she is preceded in death by her husband, Sanford Woodrow Eller; sister, Ruby Roop; brothers: Earl Kennedy and Walter Kennedy.
A celebration of Norma’s life will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at R.T. Foard Funeral Home, P.A. 111 South Queen Street Rising Sun, MD 21911 where family and friends may begin visiting at 10:00 AM. Burial will follow at Brookview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made payable to “Amedisys Foundation” and sent in care of the funeral home, P.O. Box 248 Rising Sun, MD 21911. To send online condolences please visit, www.rtfoard.com.
