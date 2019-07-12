ELKTON, MD — Nora Iona Whiteman, age 80, of Elkton, MD, passed away Thursday, July 4, 2019. Born in Smyrna, DE, on February 23, 1939, she was one of four girls and one boy born to the late Vaughn and Clara Green Robinson.
Mrs. Whiteman was a certified nurse's assistant and retired from Laurelwood Care Center, Elkton. Following retirement, she worked in the cafeteria for Cecil County Public Schools. Mrs. Whiteman enjoyed being with her family and watching NASCAR and golf on television.
Survivors include her sons, Harold Whiteman (Rose), Elkton, MD, Ricky Whiteman (Roxanne), Rising Sun, MD, Charles Whiteman (Carrie), Elkton, MD, and Harvey Whiteman, III (Gale), Newark, DE; grandchildren, Shawn, Krissie, Ricky, Jr., Scott, Joy, Jaren, Chad, and Harvey, IV; and great-grandchildren, Cindy, Jeffrey, Allie, Ryan, Mason, Julia, Payton, and Quinn.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Whiteman was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Harvey J. Whiteman, II.
Funeral service will be held 11 a.m., Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD, where visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Interment in Elkton Cemetery will follow the service.
