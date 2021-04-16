FLEMING — (Boice) Surrounded by family, Nona Esther Boice Beebe Janks passed away on April 1, 2021, at age 96, with a grateful heart for her many blessings. She was born on a farm on May 24, 1924, to Gilbert Francis and Allie Pearl Bell Boice in Reno, Ohio.
She was the matriarch of the family who listened and loved all. She was the longest living member of her family and chronicled her life in her memoirs “Made of Pioneer Stock” with autographed copies given to family at her 95th birthday. Nona will always be remembered for her amazing energy and enthusiasm, sense of style and fashion, love of flowers and gardening, and her commitment to her family and work.
She is survived by 5 of her 8 children: Robert (Ramona) Beebe of Marietta, Ohio; Michael (Natalie) Beebe of Shade, Ohio; Brenda Beebe (Doug) Duncan of Williamsburg, Va., Patrick (Jayne) Beebe of Fleming, Ohio; and Christina (Jeff) Masters of Scottsboro, Ala. She is survived by 2 brothers of 15 siblings, James Donald Boice of Ashland, Ohio, and Larry Boice of Reno, Ohio; and 4 step-children, Alan Janks (Sharon), Yvonne Kellogg, Anita Damiami, and Susan Miniman.
She is preceded in death by her two previous husbands, Dana Earl Beebe and Albin John Janks; daughters Sharon Ashlock and Bonnie Beebe; son, James P. Beebe, and granddaughter, Anna Laura Masters; brothers Rev. Glenn, Gilbert, Ronald, Gary and Dale Boice; and sisters Beulah Starkey, Mary Adams, Judy Astfanous, and Dorothy Beebe Weppler.
She is survived by 15 grandchildren (Alissa, Branson, Dana, Robin, Alexandra, Heidi, Lacey, Ivy, Julie, Heather, Scott, Jacob, Joshua, Jordan, Jennifer); 22 great-grandchildren and 12 great-great-grandchildren, and her beloved Jack Russell, Roxie.
During WWII, Nona was sent for special training in Baltimore where she was the final inspector of the B-26 “Marauder” airplanes for the Martin Aircraft Plant. Always a lifelong learner, she relished in taking classes from Cecil Community College in North East, Md. Nona was the owner of the Mecca Restaurant in Marietta, Ohio, for several years before moving to Elkton. She retired from Strawbridge and Clothier at the Christiana Mall (now Macy’s) where she was an “outstanding star” sales person for many years.
Nona was a lifetime member of the VFW and American Legion, a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) and the Vienna Baptist Church (and formerly Trinity Episcopal in Elkton). She was an avid card player and spent time with the Elkton/North East/Newark Senior Citizens Center before moving to Vienna, W.V. in 2013. Nona recently moved in with son Patrick (Jayne) in the home she raised her children. She enjoyed her clothes, jewelry, birds, violets, photos and made albums for all her children. Her family loved her banana nut bread and stews.
Calling hours were held April 6 at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home in Vienna, W.V. A celebration of her life was held April 7 at the Vienna Baptist Church with Pastor Bill Brown officiating. Interment was at Tunnel Cemetery.
Donations may be made to the Vienna Baptist Church or the Anna Laura Masters Scholarship at the Marietta Community Foundation, 100 Putnam St. P.O. Box 77, Marietta, OH 45750.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.