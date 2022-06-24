ELKTON — Noah Conrey Day, 22 of Elkton, MD, passed away suddenly on Monday, June 20, 2022 in Ocean City, MD.
Born on March 26, 2000, he was the son of Carrie M. and Shawn Day.
Noah was an equipment operator for Savage Services in Delaware City, DE. He was a member and past Lieutenant of the North East Fire Company, North East, MD. He loved to listen to music and being outdoors hunting and fishing. Noah had an adventurous soul and infectious smile that would light up the room.
Noah is survived by his mother: Carrie M. Day (Ron Whitney) of Cochranville, PA; father: Shawn K. Day (Christine Carpenter) of Elkton, MD; siblings: Dylan K. and Emily M. Day of Elkton, MD, Julie M. Whitney of Cochranville, PA, Kaitlynn White of CA; maternal grandmother: Ellen Draper (Connie) of Elkton, MD; paternal grandparents: Harold and Glenda Day of Cumberland, MD; his companion: Nicole Travers of Elkton, MD; and uncles: Richard Day (Lori) of Cumberland, MD and Joel Wadkins of Elkton, MD.
Noah was preceded in death by his daughter: Isla Elizabeth Day; and maternal grandfather: John Wadkins.
Funeral Services, conducted by Pastor Greg Halsey will be held at 2:00 pm on Sunday, June 26, 2022 at North East Fire Company Hall, 210 S. Mauldin Ave., North East, MD with a visitation beginning at 1:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations be made to the Ronald McDonald House Charities or Nemours (A.I. Dupont Children's Hospital), in care of Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD 21901.
