RISING SUN, MD — Nicholas Reed Oetting
Nicholas Reed Oetting, age 23 of Rising Sun, MD passed away on June 30, 2020. He was born on July 24, 1996 in Phoenixville, PA to Daniel Edward Oetting, Sr. and Elizabeth Ruth (Otter) Gambill.
Nicholas was talented in many ways. He was gifted with the ability to make others laugh and he had a great sense of humor. He brought joy with him wherever he went. Many did not know that he could sing and he even wrote his own songs. Nicholas was a great cook. He enjoyed playing games with his brothers, Billy and Matt and he loved the Philadelphia Eagles.
Nicholas is survived by his mother, Elizabeth Gambill (Ronald); father, Daniel Oetting (Kimberly); daughter, Emma Oetting; sisters: Christine Oetting and Megan Gambill; brothers: Matthew Oetting and William Gambill; paternal grandparents: Helen Nancy James and Charles William Oetting, Jr.; and nephew, Jordan Lee Swift.
Services for Nicholas will be held on Friday, July 10, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Hopewell Cemetery, 1811 Hopewell Road, Port Deposit, MD 21904. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made payable to “Emma Oetting’s Educational Trust” and sent in care of R.T. Foard Funeral Home, P.A., P.O. Box 248, Rising Sun, MD 21911. To send an online condolence, please visit, www.rtfoard.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.