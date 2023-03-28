NEW YORK (AP) — Nicholas Lloyd Webber, the Grammy-nominated composer, record producer and eldest son of Andrew Lloyd Webber, died Saturday in England. He was 43 and had battled gastric cancer and pneumonia. Famed composer Andrew Lloyd Webber had been offering updates on Nick’s health on social media in recent days. Nicholas died at a hospital in the south-central English town of Basingstoke, his father said. The senior Lloyd Webber missed the Broadway opening Thursday of his “Bad Cinderella” to be at his son’s side with other loved ones. Nicholas is best known for his work on the BBC One’s “Love, Lies and Records.” He also worked on his father’s 2021 “Cinderella,” earning a Grammy nod for best musical theater album.
___
In a story published March 25, 2023, about the death of Nicholas Lloyd Webber, The Associated Press erroneously used the second reference Webber instead of Lloyd Webber.
To plant a tree in memory of Nicholas Webber as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.