RISING SUN — Nelson “Wayne” Beal, 53 of Rising Sun, MD, passed away suddenly on Saturday, June 6, 2020.

He was born in Elkton, MD, on December 12, 1966.

For more than 20 years, Wayne played in the dirt as a heavy equipment operator. While he wasn’t able to continue that career, his passion for running equipment never faded.

He enjoyed watching drag racing, both on tv and in person, riding his motorcycle and dirt bike and building LEGO sets with his daughter.

Survivors include his wife: Stephanie (Wagoner) Beal; one daughter: Emilie G. Beal of Rising Sun, MD and one son: Kyler D. Priller of North East, MD; lifelong friend Robert Lockard Jr. of Elkton, MD and his “brother from another mother”, Mark Walls of Aberdeen, MD.

He was preceded in death by his father: Nelson S. Beal and his mother: Etta “Frances” Beal.

For condolences, please visit www.crouchfuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Nelson Beal as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

