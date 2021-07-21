CHESTERTOWN — Nelson J. Garnett
PONDTOWN, MD — It is with deep sorrow that we announce the death of Nelson J. Garnett, who passed away on July 12, 2021, at the age of 87, in Christiana Hospital, Newark Delaware.
Nelson, was predeceased by: his parents, Thomas C. Garnett Sr. and, Susie A. Garnett (Braxton); his wife, Vivian Garnett, children, Lawrence Spruill, Sheila Albert ,and Keith Albert; siblings, Addie Webb, Thomas C. Garnett Jr.; Stanley (Cabbage) Garnett, Dianne D. Garnett, and Margaret Miller.
Nelson is survived by his children, Garcia P. Garnett Sr. (Vetodis); Brenda Briscoe; Carolyn Albert-Lighty; Anita Kirby (Mark); Terese Garnett; Michael Garnett and; Aaron Garnett.
Nelson also leaves behind 24 grandchildren; 30 great grandchildren and, a small nation of family members consisting of cousins, nieces, nephews and, extended associates.
A special acknowledgement to his nephew, Norman Garnett and, cousins, Percy Garnett and, Sonny Harris who would frequently visit him at his home.
