ELKTON, MD — Nelson G. Heath, 70, of Elkton, MD passed away suddenly, Friday, March 18, 2022. Born in Elkton, on January 1, 1952, he was the son of the late Nelson W. and Mary Burrows Heath.
Mr. Heath was a sheet metal shop foreman for H & R Heating and Air, had previously worked as a driver for Spectron Industries, and had worked on his family's farm. He enjoyed family time, antique cars, attending car shows, and bowling. He was also a John Wayne movie fan.
Survivors include his wife of 51 years, Barbara J. Riggs Heath; son, Bill Heath (Christine), Bear, DE; grandchildren, Zachary Heath, Hunter Heath (Gabi) and Rylie Heath, all of Bear, DE; and siblings Debbie Heath and Joseph Heath (Ruby), all of Elkton, MD.
A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held 3p.m. to 5p.m., Friday, March 25, 2022, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton St., Elkton.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 500 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
