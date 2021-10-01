NORTH EAST — Nellie Imogene Moore, 84 of North East, MD, passed away Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at Christiana Hospital, Newark, DE.
Born in West Jefferson, NC, on November 18, 1936, she was the daughter of the late Roy James Mayberry and Maude Emma (Grier) Mayberry. She was the wife of 62 years of Eugene Albert Moore who passed December 4, 2017.
Prior to her retirement, Nellie worked in the cafeteria at North East High School for 28 years.
She attended Harvest Pentecostal Church, North East, MD, where she loved going to worship with her church family. Spending time with her family was very important, and her grandchildren and great grandchildren held a very special place in her heart.
Survivors include one daughter: Darlene Stehman and her husband, Matthew and one son: David Moore both of North East, MD; a sister: Helen Edwards of North East, MD; two brothers: Paul Mayberry of Forty Fort, PA, Earl Mayberry of Galax, VA; two granddaughters: Shannon Nicholas (Trent) of North East, MD, Jessica Wilson of Elkton, MD; and her great grandchildren: Kevin Courtot, Makayla Wilson, Teavon Nicholas and Tristain Nicholas.
Funeral service will be held Saturday, October 2, 2021 at 1:00 pm at Harvest Pentecostal Church, 340 Old Bayview Road, North East, MD, with visitation beginning at 12:00 noon.
Interment will follow services in North East Methodist Cemetery, North East, MD.
