CHESWOLD, DE — Naomi W. Thompson, 86, of Cheswold, DE passed away Thursday, June 23, 2022. Born in Elkton, MD on October 7, 1935, she was the daughter of the late George Thomas Russell Walter and Pauline Frederick Walter.
Mrs. Thompson was a Certified Activities Director at Jenner's Pond, Jennersville, PA until her retirement. Adverse to the term "retirement", she continued her music and entertainment therapy at long-term care facilities. Mrs. Thompson loved being with her family, especially family gatherings. Her other interests included gardening, music, traveling and photography.
Survivors include her children, Charlie T. Wegman (Michele), Haskell, NJ, Kevin W. Wegman (Mischelle), Parkesburg, PA, Janine W. Alkanowski, (David Sr.), Townsend, DE, Rick Bennett, Wilmington, DE and Victoria Bennett, Bear, DE; 7 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Thompson was preceded in death by her husband, Harry S. Thompson, and siblings, Harry Walter, Thomas Walter and Katharine Kalman.
Funeral service will be held 11 AM, Thursday, June 30, 2022 at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton St., Elkton, MD 21921 where visitation will begin at 10 AM. Interment in Elkton Cemetery will follow the service.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, 1275 York Avenue, New York, NY 10065.
