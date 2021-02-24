CONOWINGO — Nancy Taylor Hughes, 77 years, of Conowingo, MD, entered the gate of heaven on Sunday, February 21, 2021 and was greeted by her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, after battling several years of Multiple Sclerosis. Born August 6, 1943 in Havre de Grace, MD, she was the daughter of the late Floyd Donald Taylor, Sr. and Olive McCardell Taylor.
Mrs. Hughes is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, John D. Hughes, Sr.; daughters, Sylvia Hughes VanDyke (Eric), Natalie Hughes Absher, and Anna Hughes Loveless (Leon); son, John D. Hughes, Jr. (Vanessa); 16 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; sisters, Joyce Weaver and Linda Krauss (Steve); brother, Floyd Donald Taylor, Jr.; one nephew; one niece; and 2 great nephews.
Mrs. Hughes was a loving devoted wife, mother, sister, grandmother and great grandmother. She was a member of the Pleasant View Baptist Church of Port Deposit, MD. She shared her salvation with everyone she met and she was known as the Avon lady for 46 years. She will be greatly missed by family and friends.
Funeral services are scheduled for Friday, February 26, 2021, 1 PM, at the Pleasant View Baptist Church of Port Deposit, MD. Visitation for family and friends will be held Friday, February 26, 2021, 11 AM until 1 PM, at the church prior to the funeral service. Pastor Dr. Harold Phillips of the Pleasant View Baptist Church will officiate. Interment will be in West Nottingham Cemetery, Colora, MD.
Arrangements By Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD
