COLORA — Nancy Anna McWilliams Orvis of Colora, Md., formerly of Conowingo, Md., age 87, passed away peacefully at Calvert Manor on Monday, March 8, 2021. She was born in Kimberton, Pa., on November 24, 1933, to the late Charles and Anna (McClintock) McWilliams.
Nancy worked at the West Nottingham Academy as a secretary then later worked at Walmart until her retirement. She loved animals and enjoyed gardening in her free time.
Nancy is survived by her brother-in-law, Kevin McGrath. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 62 years, Edwin Orvis and two sisters: Clair Tyson and Janice McGrath.
As Nancy wished services will be held privately. To send online condolence, please visit www.rtfoard.com.
