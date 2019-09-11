PERRYVILLE — Nancy Michele Hawkins, 60 of Perryville, MD, passed away Saturday, August 31, 2019 at home surrounded by her loving family.
She was born in Elkton, MD, on November 6, 1958.
Nancy was the co-owner of Neuroadvance, Danvers, MA. She was an avid reader, enjoyed collecting old books and watching dressage competitions. She loved her family and the time they spent together, and was always very dedicated to her nephews.
Survivors include her parents: Frankie (Marcum) and Lee Upperco; sister: Lisa Hawkins Neary, all of Perryville, MD; two nephews: Patrick J. Neary (Katelyn) of Newark, DE, Liam T. Neary of Perryville, MD; a great niece: Ellarae Margaret Neary of Newark, DE; her best friend: Pamela Walker; and her two cats: Big Boy and Momma.
Nancy was preceded in death by her father: James Allen Hawkins.
