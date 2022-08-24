ELKTON, MD — Nancy Lynn Davis, age 58, of Elkton, MD, passed away Monday, August 22, 2022. Born in Silver Spring, MD, on October 27, 1963, she was the daughter of the late Frances Carol Clagett Gillette and the late Thomas Gillette.
A 1983 graduate of Glasgow High School, Newark, DE, Nancy had worked for Pathmark and the Yankee Restaurant. As many would say, she was a free spirit who never met a stranger and made friends everywhere she went. Nancy cherished the time she spent with her family and friends, going to the beach, swimming, and camping. She had a love for animals, especially horses. A past member of the Aetna Hose Hook and Ladder Ladies Auxiliary, Nancy also enjoyed watching NASCAR, and cheering on the New York Jets.
Survivors include her companion of 22 years, David "Clarkie" Clark, Elkton, MD; siblings, Jerry Davis (Beverly), Elkton, MD, Kim Wilson (Mike), Newark, DE, and Angie Lee (Ron), South Jersey; feline companions, Sissy and Junior; numerous nieces and nephews; and great nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Nancy was preceded in death by her father, Gerald E. Davis, Sr., and her sister, Cindy Mears.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, August 29, 2022, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD, where visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Cecil County Community Services Foundation - Animal Services, 3280 Augustine Herman Highway, Chesapeake City, MD 21915.
