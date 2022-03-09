ELKTON, MD — Nancy Lee Steele Herman, of Elkton, MD, passed away Sunday, March 6, 2022, surrounded by her loving family and friends. She was the daughter of the late Clement and Sophie McDaniel Steele.
Nancy Lee was a homemaker whose ultimate pleasure was spending time with her family. She celebrated her 39th birthday every April 6th.
Nancy Lee was one of the early members of The Friends of the Oblate Sisters at Mt. Aviat Academy, was a member of the Women's Civic Club of Elkton, and volunteered at Union Hospital. She was a lifelong member of the Elkton United Methodist Church. A fabulous cook, and baker, she often enjoyed entertaining family and friends. She was called the "darling" of the Merryland Roller Rink in her younger years, and placed in a national partner's skating competition when she was just 13 years old. She had impeccable taste and was still sporting her Prada boots in her eighties! However, Nancy Lee's truest calling was her boundless love, affection, and dedication to her husband, daughters, and family members.
Survivors include her daughters, Kimberly Sentman, Ocean City, MD and Kandace Schreuder (Mark), Rising Sun, MD; grandsons, Dutch Sentman, Roman and Maksim Schreuder; sister, Betty Brown, Elkton, MD; brother-in-law, Frederick H. Herman, Elkton, MD; nephew, Dwight Steele (Linda); and nieces, Janeen Ruff (Tom), Mary Lee Lesko (Jim), and Christie Feehery (Jim). She also leaves behind several great and great-great nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Eugene F. Herman, and brother, Clement "Bus" Steele.
Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m., Friday, March 11, 2022, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 AM, Saturday, March 12, 2022, at Immaculate Conception Church, 455 Bow Street, Elkton, MD. Interment will follow in Gilpin Manor Memorial Park, Elkton.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Mt. Aviat Academy in care of Hicks Home for Funerals at the above address.
