MIDDLETOWN, DE — Nancy L. Arrants, age 83, of Middletown, DE, and formerly of North East, MD passed away peacefully at home on November 14, 2020, surrounded by her devoted daughter Stephanie L. Szczerba, son-in-law Peter, nieces Mona Dellinger and Melissa Fitzsimmons, and her beloved pugs Maggie and Odie.
Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
The family would like to thank Delaware Hospice for the compassionate care that they provided.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to support the apes and orangutans at the San Diego Zoo, P.O. Box 120551, San Diego, CA 92112, or online at sandiegozoo.org/memorial.
