ELKTON, MD — Nancy Lee Vincent, age 79, of Elkton, MD, passed away Saturday, August 14, 2021. Born in Wilmington, DE on December 8, 1941, she was the daughter of the late Alvin and Alma Mae Whalen Anders.
Mrs. Vincent was a clerk at Union Hospital in Elkton. She was a proud member of Pleasant Hill Wesleyan Church where she played piano. She enjoyed reading, listening to and attending Gospel concerts.
Survivors include her sons, Jeff Vincent (Sherrie), Landenberg, PA, and Mark Vincent (Sherry), Elkton, MD; grandchildren, Bradley, Zachary, Jacob, and Kaela Vincent; and brother, Barry Anders, Elkton, MD.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Vincent was preceded in death by her son, Gary Vincent.
Funeral service will be held at 11 AM, Thursday, August 19, 2021, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD 21921, with visitation beginning at 10 AM. Interment will be in Union Cemetery, Elkton .
Contributions may be made to Hicks Home for Funerals at the above address.
