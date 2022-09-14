COLORA, MD — Nancy Liles Hoffler Kilby, 77, of Colora, MD, passed away September 8, 2022. Ms. Kilby was born on March 5, 1945, in Washington, D.C., to John Richard Hoffler and Ruth Liles Hoffler. She was a 1963 graduate of Bel Air High School, and a 1967 graduate of the University of Maryland, where she earned a Bachelor's degree in Sociology.
Following a brief term as a teacher at Conowingo Elementary School, Ms. Kilby devoted a decade to raising her children. Returning to new professions, she worked for the US Census, and later as a real estate salesperson. In 1990, she began a career with the State of Maryland at the Cecil County Department of Social Services as a caseworker, where she retired in 2003.
Nancy was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She cherished gatherings with her family, was an avid gardener, and enthusiastic collector of antiquities. She was very creative and also accomplished at playing the piano, painting and sewing.
Ms. Kilby was predeceased by her beloved husband, John Herbert Kilby Jr., who passed away in January 2022. She is survived by her daughter, Sally Kilby Dulin and husband Chad, son John Richard Kilby and wife Mollie, daughter Susan Kilby Dougherty and husband Timothy, and son Thomas Scott Kilby and wife Carrie. In addition, Ms. Kilby had eight grandchildren: Emma Kilby, John A. Kilby, Kathryn Doughtery, Thomas Kilby, Braeden Dougherty, Sarah Kilby, Charles Kilby and Sophia Kilby.
A celebration of life will be held in Ms. Kilby's honor on Saturday, September 24, from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm, at The Carriage House, located at 80 South Main Street, Port Deposit, MD, 21904. All are welcome.
To plant a tree in memory of Nancy Kilby as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
