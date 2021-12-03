CONOWINGO — Nancy Jane Brown Ragan, 85 years, of Conowingo MD, passed away Monday, November 29, 2021 in Elkton MD. Born November 20, 1936 in Oxford PA, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Laura Lee Cregger Brown.
Mrs. Ragan loved attending church and being with her family. She retired after 13 years from Kent Christian Academy where she served in the kitchen and drove the school bus every school day from Conowingo MD to Dover, DE. She considered it a ministry which she loved. Mrs. Ragan also retired in 2016 from driving the executive shuttle with MBNA and Bank of America through THG, Transport in Newark, Delaware.
Mrs. Ragan is survived by her sons, Dennis Ragan, Randy Ragan, Roger Ragan (Staci), Russell Ragan (Shelly), daughters, Nancy Combs (Jay) and Renee West; 10 grandchildren; 23 great grandchildren, and five great great grand children
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Ragan, was preceded in death by her husband, Fred Samuel Ragan, Sr., and her son Fred Samuel Ragan, Jr.
Funeral services are scheduled for Sunday, December 5, 2021, 5 PM at the Truth and Life Center Church of North East MD. Visitation for family and friends will be held Sunday, December 5, 2021 3 PM until 5 PM, at the church prior to the funeral service. Pastor Jay Combs and Pastor Janet Trout of the Truth and Life Church will officiate. Internment will be private in the North East United Methodist Church Cemetery, North East, Maryland.
