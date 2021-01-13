EARLEVILLE — Nancy Jane Pierce Craig, 83 of Earleville, MD passed away on January 11, 2021 at Elkton Nursing and Rehab Center.
Nancy was born on May 25, 1937 in Earleville, MD, daughter of the late Albert and Louise Mayhew Pierce. She has lived on Ordinary Point Farm since 1963, where she raised her family. Nancy had worked at Minister’s Jeweler’s for many years and as a bookkeeper for the Granary, she retired from Chestertown Bank of Maryland after 14 years of service. She loved gardening and her birds.
She was a Gold Star grandmother and was predeceased by her grandson, CPL Brandon Craig, her husband of 66 years, Reginald J. Craig and her brother Robert Pierce.
Nancy is survived by her sons, Terry (Leila), Joey (Louise) and Danny (Janie) and daughter Joanne Walenga (Craig), a brother Tommy Pierce (Sandy), grandchildren, Christa Gregg, Cindy Clugston, Theresa Craig, Ryan Craig, Amber Craig, Autumn Tokash, Allison Craig, Heather Wheeler, Becky Walenga and 14 great grandchildren.
A viewing will be held on Saturday, January 16 from 11 to 1 pm in the Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech, 118 W. Cross St. Galena, MD, where funeral service will begin at 1 pm. Burial in Zion Cemetery.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.