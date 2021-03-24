PERRYVILLE — Nancy Irene Reynolds, 89 years, of Perryville, Md., passed away Monday, March 22, 2021 at home. Born January 19, 1932, in Perryville, she was the daughter of the late Joseph Hemple and Mary Ellen Angle Charsha.
Mrs. Reynolds was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary to the Susquehanna American Legion Post No. 135 of Perryville for 27 years. She was retired from the former Bata Shoe Company of Belcamp.
Mrs. Reynolds is survived by her sons, Michael Anthony Reynolds and Ivan W. Reynolds, Jr.; daughter, Shirley Anne Cox; and sister, June Magdalene Baker.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Reynolds was preceded in death by her husband, Ivan W. Reynolds, Sr.; son, Kenny Alfred Charsha; brothers, Joseph Oliver Charsha, Theodore Cromwell Charsha, Robert Glenn Charsha; and sisters, Mary “Jimmy” Parker and Edna May Little.
A visitation for family and friends has been scheduled for Monday, March 29, 2021, 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., at the Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., of Perryville, Md.
Funeral services, followed by interment in the Asbury United Methodist Church Cemetery of Port Deposit, MD, will be private. Pastor Michael A. Caldwell of the Asbury United Methodist Church will officiate.
Arrangements By Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, Md.
