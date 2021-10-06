CHESAPEAKE CITY, MD — Mrs. Wallace was born on April 5, 1950 in Elkton, MD, daughter of the late James and Lillian Hoffner Groves. She had lived in Betterton, MD and New York before her parents moved to Cecilton in the 1960's. Nancy worked for 15 years at New Jersey Fireworks and as a secretary for 27 years at Cecilton Elementary School. She was a volunteer with 4-H and 4-H All Stars and was a director for the Cecil County Fair. Nancy enjoyed playing Bunco and loved spending time with her family.
Nancy is survived by her husband of 50 years Linwood M. Wallace, children Aaron Wallace of Newark, DE and Ashley Pierce (Kyle) of Elkton, her sister, Lynda Jeanes (Bill) of Earleville and grandchildren, Kade and Kole Pierce.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, October 8th at 7pm in the Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech, 118 W. Cross St. Galena, MD with a visitation 2 hours prior.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be offered to the Cecil County 4-H, 200 Chesapeake Blvd. #1500, Elkton, MD 21921.
