OXFORD, PA — Nancy Ann Graham, age 84 passed away on April 29, 2023.
Known for her sharp sense of humor and love for animals, Nancy Ann was devoted to her family and took pride in her home and Scottish heritage. She was born 11/22/1938 in Creston, Iowa, the eldest daughter of James Ritchie Robertson and Geraldine Virginia Ott, she grew up in Iowa and South Dakota before moving to LaGrange, Illinois, in 1950. While attending Lyons Township High School, she met Richard Almquist. The two married in 1959 and moved to Newark, Delaware in 1961after Dick found a job at DuPont Chemical Co. in Wilmington. They relocated to Rising Sun, Md. in the early 80's. Dick died in 1986.
Nan married Daniel Graham in 1988, and while they owned Belle Rouge Farm, south of Rising Sun, they boarded horses and rescued dozens of mini horses and donkeys. Beloved by friends and family for their warmth and hospitality, Nan and Dan enriched their community by working with the local Lions Clubs before Dan's passing in 2019.
She is survived by her 3 children, Cindy (Chris Herring) of West Grove, PA, Kathryn Almquist (Marianne Lechter) of Boynton Beach, FL and David Almquist of Seattle, WA, her sister Mary Jane (Bill Monger) and nephews James and Timothy, all of Brighton, MI, 4 step children, five grandchildren and five great grandchildren. Her husband Dan and grandson Aaron McKeown preceded her in death.
Service will be held privately and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to "MidAtlantic Horse Rescue" and sent in care of R.T. Foard Funeral Home, P.A., 259 E. Main Street, Elkton, MD 21921. To send an online condolence, please visit www.rtfoard.com
