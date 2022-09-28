EAST NEW MARKET — On Wednesday, September 21, 2022, Nancy E. Farrell passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by loved ones and went to be with the Lord. Nancy was 65 years old and spent every day of her life loving and caring for those around her. Born to John and Connie Farrell in Elkton, Maryland, Nancy graduated from Elkton High School in 1975 and went on to study nursing at Macqueen Gibbs Willis School of Nursing, class of 1979. An abundantly kind woman, Nancy spread her natural warmth and joy for life to all she met, especially during her many years as a nurse with Dorchester General Hospital and University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton. Nancy's former patients and coworkers speak openly about her immense capacity for compassion and grace in the face of challenges. She also had a robust career in the hospitality industry, successfully managing Eastside Restaurant and Suicide Bridge Restaurant. Further, she was a member of the East New Market Volunteer Fire Department and spent countless hours volunteering at various charities. Nancy lived her faith daily and was a member of both Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church in Secretary, Maryland and Immaculate Conception Church in Elkton, Maryland.
To all who encountered her, Nancy was a beacon of kindness and compassion who dedicated her life to caring for others. An animal lover, Nancy could be found on any given weekend sitting in a chair overlooking her beloved Cabin Creek with a cat in her lap and a dog at her feet. Somehow, amidst all of her service to others, Nancy found time to truly enjoy her own life and embrace the fun in the world. An infectious laughter was always just around the corner with Nancy, and those who had the blessing of meeting her know that heaven gained an angel with a wide grin and a beautiful heart.
Nancy was a caring sibling and is survived by John H. Farrell IV of Wilmington, DE; Kevin Farrell and Mary Jo Johnson of Lewes, DE; Susan and Rick Armitage of Elkton, MD; Gloria Farrell and Frank Wiggins of Elkton, MD; Cathy Farrell of Elkton, MD; and Trish and Tim Fisher of Rising Sun, MD. Nancy was also a loving aunt and is survived by her nieces and nephews: Alison Fair, Kate Dettrey, John Armitage, John H. Farrell V, and Logan Farrell Kline. Finally, Nancy is survived by her many great-nieces and great-nephews, her three godchildren Ali Van Loo, Addie Bowie and Logan Farrell Kline to whom she was an example of a Catholic life well-lived, and the innumerable others to whom she was a dear friend.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held to memorialize Nancy's life at Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church in Secretary, Maryland on Saturday, October 1, 2022 beginning 10:30 a.m. with Rev. Stephen Lonek officiating.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, October 22, 2022 beginning 2 pm. at Suicide Bridge Restaurant, Hurlock, MD. If you knew Nancy, please come and share your memories with her the family.
In lieu of flowers contributions in Nancy's name can be sent to Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church, P.O. Box 279, Secretary, MD 21664, East New Market Volunteer Fire Company, P.O. Box 280, East New Market, MD 21631 or Baywater Animal Rescue, 4930 Bucktown Road, Cambridge, MD 21613.
Arrangements entrusted to Newcomb and Collins Funeral Home, P.A., Cambridge, MD.
