EAST NEW MARKET — On Wednesday, September 21, 2022, Nancy E. Farrell passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by loved ones and went to be with the Lord. Nancy was 65 years old and spent every day of her life loving and caring for those around her. Born to John and Connie Farrell in Elkton, Maryland, Nancy graduated from Elkton High School in 1975 and went on to study nursing at Macqueen Gibbs Willis School of Nursing, class of 1979. An abundantly kind woman, Nancy spread her natural warmth and joy for life to all she met, especially during her many years as a nurse with Dorchester General Hospital and University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton. Nancy's former patients and coworkers speak openly about her immense capacity for compassion and grace in the face of challenges. She also had a robust career in the hospitality industry, successfully managing Eastside Restaurant and Suicide Bridge Restaurant. Further, she was a member of the East New Market Volunteer Fire Department and spent countless hours volunteering at various charities. Nancy lived her faith daily and was a member of both Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church in Secretary, Maryland and Immaculate Conception Church in Elkton, Maryland.

