ELKTON — Nancy Ann Haines, 86 of Elkton, MD, passed Sunday, August 29, 2021 in the Elkton Nursing and Rehab Center, Elkton, MD.
Born in Hartford, CT on June 14, 1935, she was the daughter of the late Gerald and Jenny (Sweet) Furness.
Nancy retired from Union Hospital of Cecil County, Elkton, MD as a nursing assistant. She enjoyed crocheting, reading and crossword puzzles. Most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family.
She is survived by her children: Kenneth L. Haines, Jr. of Elkton, MD, Stephen G. Haines of Millsboro, DE, Robert D. Haines of Earleville, MD and Karen A. Haines of Elkton, MD; her brother: Wayne Furness; 6 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Nancy was preceded in death by her husband: Kenneth L. Haines, Sr.
Funeral service will be held Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at 2:00 pm at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD, with visitation beginning at 1:00 pm.
Interment will follow services in North East Methodist Cemetery, North East, MD.
