RISING SUN, MD — Nancy A. Curry, age 84, of Rising Sun, MD, passed away on January 1, 2021. She was born in West Grove, PA on March 9, 1936 to the late Glenn O. Osborne and Flora E. (Deaver) Hamilton.
Nancy had a ceramic shop located in Rising Sun, MD named “Sun Ceramics.” She enjoyed going on car rides, shopping, listening to classic country music and putting puzzles together. Nancy had a great love for any type of horse or cat that she saw. She will be dearly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her.
Nancy is survived by her husband, Herrel “Cuz” Curry, of Rising Sun, MD; son, Bobby Cebula and his wife, Mary Louise, of Elkton, MD; daughter, Donna Tocci of Rising Sun, MD; sister, Judy Potter, of Mulberry, FL; two brothers: Ronald Osborne of Conowingo, MD and Donald Osborne of Sparta, TN and two grandchildren: Erin and Ashley Cebula. In addition to her parents, Nancy is preceded in death by her son, Billy Jones and brother, Arnold Osborne.
A celebration of Nancy’s life will be held on Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at 11:00 AM at R.T. Foard Funeral Home, 111 South Queen Street where friends and family may begin arriving at 10:00AM. Burial will follow at Fremont Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made payable to “Rising Sun Volunteer Fire Company” and send in care of the funeral home. To send online condolences please visit, www.rtfoard.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.