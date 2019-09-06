ELKTON, MD — N. Keith Sinclair, age 64, of Elkton, MD, passed away Wednesday, September 4, 2019. Born in Elkton on May 16, 1955, he was the son of the late Norval E. and Dorothy Wessel Sinclair.
Mr. Sinclair was employed as a 911 Dispatcher for Cecil County Department of Emergency Services for 43 years. He played in the Rebel Devils Drum and Bugle Corps and played drums with Starlight and Moonlighters. A graduate of the first Cecil County Paramedic Class, he was a member of the Chesapeake City Volunteer Fire Department, and former member of Singerly Fire Company, where he served as Ambulance Director. Mr. Sinclair was an avid collector of Lionel Trains and loved going to Lancaster, PA with his wife, Cindi. He was a devoted and loving father and grandfather, cherishing the time spent with his children and grandchildren. He enjoyed picnics on the porch in the summer and picking crabs. He also enjoyed just sitting around talking to people and spending time with his Labs, Charlotte and Jackson.
Survivors include his wife of 39 years, Cynthia “Cindi” Snyder Sinclair; children, Michael K. Sinclair and Kristin N. Sinclair, both of Elkton, MD; grandchildren, Madison and Rylan; and siblings, Kevin S. Sinclair (Katie), Elkton, MD, and Kathleen A. Opal (Bill), Wake Forest, NC.
Funeral service will be held 11 a.m., Monday, September 9, 2019, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD, where visitation will begin at 9 a.m. Interment will be in Gilpin Manor Memorial Park, Elkton.
