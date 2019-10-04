ELKTON — Myrtle L. Skinner, 89, passed away peacefully on Oct. 1, 2019 at Caraway Manor ALF where she has received excellent and loving care from the staff there. She is the daughter of the late Orville R. and Myrtle L. Halliday. Myrtle loved spending time with family and friends and was never too busy to help when needed. She loved her bingo, playing Rummikub and card games, and she sure loved her Dairy Queen! Myrtle is survived by her children; Francis Heverin Jr. (Mary), Fred Heverin (Debbie), Myrtle Feehly, Frank Heverin (Peggy) and Sandra Magaw (Charles); sisters Doris Cahall, Betty McDonald, Mae Marvel; nine grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Francis Heverin Sr., her husband Robert Humphrey, brothers Harry Halliday, Orville Halliday, sister Ethel Meredith, grandson Francis Heverin III and son-in-law Larry Feehly. Being the loving, kind and thoughtful person Myrtle was, she donated her body to science to possibly help someone in the future. A memorial service will be held for Myrtle at Faith Baptist Church 2494 Singerly Rd, Elkton, MD on Oct 12, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. Friends may call at 10:00 A.M. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Arthritis Foundation, Cherry Hill Methodist Church or Faith Baptist Church.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Subscribe to this newsletter to have the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 pm.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.