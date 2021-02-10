NORTH EAST — Myrtle June Edwards, 88, formerly of North East, MD, passed Friday, February 5, 2021.
Born in Clinch, VA, on February 2, 1933, she was the daughter of the late Philip and Pauline (Blevins) Casteel. She was preceded in death by her husband, Allard Edwards in 1986.
She retired from Verizon after 37 years of service.
Myrtle is survived by her nieces and nephews: Wayne Casteel, Cynthia Groves, Daniel Powers, Marcy Bierly and Joseph Gall.
In addition to her parents and husband, Myrtle was preceded in death by her siblings: Maurice Casteel and Betty Gall.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 13, 2021 from 9:30 am until 10:30 am at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD. Graveside services will follow at 11:00 am at Gilpin Manor Memorial Park, Appleton Road, Elkton, MD.
