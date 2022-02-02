WARWICK — Myrtle J. Hurtt, 95 of Warwick, MD passed away on January 30, 2022.
Mrs. Hurtt was born on January 31, 1926 in Earleville, MD daughter of the late Dudley and Janie Dixon Clough. She was a graduate of George Biddle High School in Cecilton. In 1946 she married Wilmer and together they raised their family in Warwick.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years Alfred Wilmer Hurtt and siblings, Mabel O'Neal, Helen Moody, Gilbert Clough, Alva Clough and Grace Miller.
Mrs. Hurtt is survived by her son Wilmer 'Buddy' Hurtt, Jr. (Darlene) of Townsend, DE: her daughter Jane Youmans (Gary) of Smyrna, DE; 2 granddaughters Nicole Lee Hurtt and Jennifer Gilkison and a sister Doris Swyka of North East, MD.
A viewing will be held on Friday, February 4 from 12 to 1 pm in the Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech, Galena, MD where funeral service will begin at 1 pm. Burial in Galena Cemetery.
