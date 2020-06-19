ELKTON, MD — Murrell “Leroy” Murphy, age 80, of Elkton, MD, was surrounded by family on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 when he went to join the Lord. Leroy is survived by his wife of 58 years, Sharon Murphy; their three children and spouses and seven grandchildren.
Leroy honorably served his country in the United States Air Force for 28 years. He was a proud Vietnam veteran.
A celebration of Leroy’s life will be held at 10:00 on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Elkton Presbyterian Church. Covid guidelines will be observed. Full obituary located at www.rtfoard.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.