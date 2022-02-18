ELKTON, MD — Muncy Lee Mink Jr., age 70 of Elkton, Md passed away on Saturday, February 12, 2022. He was born on July 10, 1951 in Wilmington, DE.
Muncy worked as an electrician but was known to be a jack of all trades and could fix just about anything. In his spare time, Muncy enjoyed the outdoors where he spent time hunting, target shooting, fishing and enjoying nature. He had a passion for classic cars and motorcycles as well as woodworking. When he wasn't outdoors he enjoyed watching western films, but his greatest joy of all was spending time with his family and friends who will miss him dearly.
Muncy is survived by his mother, Barbara Roberts. His loving wife of 25 years, Vickie Mink. Two children: Lee Mink (Erin) and Darrick Mink (Sandy); five grandchildren: Daniel "Boone", Lauren, Emily, Cody and Cami; one sister, Nora Vadala (Pete); a multitude of nieces and nephews and his lifelong best friend Frank Pyle.
He was preceded in death by his stepfather, Jack Coale.
Services will be held private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers the family is asking to pay it forward with a kind act or plant a tree in Muncy's memory. To send online condolences please visit www.rtfoard.com.
