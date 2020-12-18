CONOWINGO, MD — Minnie Pearl Riffey of Conowingo, MD, age 75, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, December 14, 2020. She was born in Townsend, DE on November 14, 1945 the daughter of Jacob Alexander Jones and Nellie Ann Jones.
Minnie enjoyed knitting, having knitted many blankets over the years. She was fond of mowing her extensive yard and riding on the golf cart and spent an entertaining four months fishing. Minnie loved to listen to Old Classic County music and playing cards with creative rules that she made up on the spot.
Minnie is survived by three children: Elizabeth Franklin, Robert Riffey Jr. and Marie McClanahan; 3 grandchildren: Jayme Fowler, Brandon and Joey Franklin; 4 great grandchildren; longtime friend and companion, Albert Kozycki, and son-in-law, Dwayne Young. In addition to her parents, Minnie was preceded in death by her siblings, Ilene, Maisie, Ginny and Buddy.
A celebration of Minnie’s life will be held at 1 pm on Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at R.T. Foard Funeral Home, 111 S. Queen St., Rising Sun, MD 21911, where family and friends may begin visiting at 12 pm. Burial will follow at Brookview Cemetery. To send online condolences, please visit www.rtfoard.com.
