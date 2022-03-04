RISING SUN — Minnie Lee Lucas, 98 years, of Rising Sun, MD, passed away Sunday, February 27, 2022 in the Christiana Care, Union Hospital of Elkton, MD. Born May 3, 1923 in Bakersville, NC, she was the daughter of the late James and Mary Jane Gauge Bennett.
Mrs. Lucas was a member of the Calvary Missionary Baptist Church of Rising Sun, MD. She is survived by her sons, Richard B. Lucas, Jr, and James N. Lucas; four grandchildren; and seven great grandchildren.
Mrs. Lucas was preceded in death by her husband, Richard B. Lucas; five brothers; and eight sisters.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., P.O. Box 766, Perryville, MD 21903-0766.
A graveside service is scheduled for Monday, March 7, 2022, 11 AM, at the Calvary Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery of Rising Sun, MD. Pastor Charles Finney of the Calvary Missionary Baptist Church will officiate.
Arrangements By Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD
