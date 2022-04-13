WOODLAND BEACH, DE — Millard Thornton Williams, of Woodland Beach, Delaware, graduate of Elkton High School passed away on April 9th, 2022.
He was 77.
He is survived by his wife Barbara J.Williams of 55 years, their son Matthew Williams and his wife Carrie Williams, four Grandchildren as well as his brother Michael Williams & many nieces, nephews & a host of relatives dear to his heart.
Millard was an avid reader, devoted father & loved to aid in childcare for friends, family and people with special needs. Millard enjoyed exploring other cultures while being a food connoisseur as a favorite pastime with his son. Some of Millard's other interests included fishing, crabbing and working on cars in addition to cooking for his family. He was a devoted family man (with Christian beliefs), friend & animal lover.
He will be dearly missed by all whose lives he touched.
A viewing will be held on Friday, April 15, 2022 from 4 to 7 pm in the Faries Funeral Chapel, located at 29 South Main Street in Smyrna. Funeral services will begin at 7 pm. Burial will be private.
