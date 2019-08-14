NORTH EAST, MD — Millard Shiles, Jr., age 74, of North East, MD, passed away Sunday, August 11, 2019. Born in New Jersey on December 28, 1944, he was the son of the late Millard and Grace Hetzell Shiles.
A U.S. Army veteran, Mr. Shiles was a self-employed heavy equipment operator. An avid fisherman and hunter, he was a member of the NRA and the Upper Chesapeake Fishing Club.
Survivors include his wife of 53 years, Donna O’Brien Shiles; children, Lisa Shiles (Mark), Perryville, MD, Rodney Shiles, Danae Shiles-Holliday (Adam), Daren Shiles, all of North East, MD, Matthew Shiles (Tammi), and Keith Shiles (Beth), both of Elkton, MD; grandchildren, Rachel, Megan, Lindsey, Casandra, Tiffany, Amber, and Autumn; great-grandchildren, Brody, Cody, Sydney, Finley, and Oliver; and siblings, Dale Shiles (Barbara), Delaware, Nancy Brylinski (Mike), Buffalo, NY, Judy Taylor, Olean, NY, and Kathy Derrick. Millport, PA.
Memorial service and interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD 21921.
