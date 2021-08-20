ELKTON, MD — Mildred Reynolds Barrow, age 87, of Elkton, MD, passed away on August 14, 2021. She was born on November 16, 1933 in Elkton, MD to the late Sterling R. Reynolds and Elizabeth (Hopkins) Reynolds.
Mildred enjoyed doing crafts and gardening around her house. She loved her cats, Sam, Little Bit, and Missy. Mildred always enjoyed watching a good Western movie and reading anything she could get her hands on. Mildred will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
Mildred is survived by her son, Roger Reynolds and his wife, Judy; brother, Sterling Reynolds, Jr., and his wife, Alice; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Donald Barrow; and sister, Mary Jane Banks.
A celebration of Mildred's life will be held on Tuesday, August 24, 2021 at 1:00 PM at R.T. Foard Funeral Home, 259 East Main Street, Elkton, MD 21921 where friends and family may begin visiting at 12:00 PM.
To plant a tree in memory of Mildred Barrow as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.