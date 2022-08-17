RISING SUN, MD — Mildred L. Trantham (Postell), age 85, of Rising Sun, MD, went to her heavenly home on Friday, August 12, 2022. She was a woman who loved the Lord, her family, her many friends, and community. Born in Andrews, NC on November 22, 1936, she was the daughter of the late Marvin and Grace Postell.
Mildred worked at The Fawn Grove Sewing Plant and later at H.E. Shallcross both of Rising Sun, MD. She retired and was a homemaker and a mom-mom to her five granddaughters. She was a southern cooking queen, and most known for her legendary peanut butter fudge.
Mildred is survived by her loving husband of 65 years, Lawson Trantham; son, Boyd Trantham; daughter, Brenda Johnson (Doug) both of Rising Sun, MD; five grandchildren: Jaclyn Phillips (Josh) of Honea Path, SC, Alyssa Buskirk (Steve) of Tucson, AZ, Kimmy Garrant (Brad) of Lincoln University, PA, Emily MacKereth (James) of Hanover, PA, and Nicole Omar of Kingston, PA; six great-grandchildren: Gracen, Nora, Sadie, Abraham, Hope, and Arlo; sister, Helen West; and two brothers: Lonnie and Otis Postell all of Andrews, NC.
In addition to her parents, Mildred is preceded in death by her two brothers: Ray and Jerry Postell also of Andrews, NC.
Mom left a Godly testimony and legacy for all of us to hold on to. We won't let the tears of you leaving smudge out the smiles you always put on our face! Your memory will never fade.
A celebration of Mildred's life will be held on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at 11:00AM at Pleasant View Baptist Church, 150 Downin Lane, Port Deposit, MD 21904 where friends and family may begin visiting at 9:30AM. Burial will follow at Rosebank Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Mildred's honor may be made payable to "Pleasant View Baptist Church" and send in care of R.T. Foard Funeral Home, PO Box 248, Rising Sun, MD 21911. To send online condolences please visit, www.rtfoard.com.
