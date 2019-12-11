NEWARK, DE — Mildred Louise McCormick, 87, of Newark, DE, passed away Saturday, December 7, 2019. Born in Elk Mills, MD on September 9, 1932, she was the daughter of the late Lewis and Marion Stocktill Sprout.
A homemaker, Mrs. McCormick had worked in Quality Control at Terumo Medical Corp., Elkton, MD for 20 years. She was a member of Elkton United Methodist Church. Mrs. McCormick loved being with her family, especially her grandchildren, was an avid traveler and enjoyed bowling and crocheting afghans.
Survivors include her children, Renee M. McCormick, Newark, DE and John W. McCormick Jr. (Sandy), Clayton, DE; grandchildren, Mark McCormick (Brittany) and Heather Fabi (Brian Downward); and great grandchildren, Kayla, Kiersten, Hunter and Carson.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. McCormick was preceded in death by her brother, Ralph Sprout.
Funeral service will be held 11 a.m., Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton St., Elkton with visitation at 10 a.m. Interment will be in Cherry Hill Methodist Cemetery, Cherry Hill, MD.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Alzheimer’s Association, 1850 York Road, Suite D, Timonium, MD 21093.
