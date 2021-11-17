NORTH EAST — Mildred "Millie" Holdway, 91 of North East, MD, passed away Friday, November 12, 2021 at home.
Born in Elkton, MD on May 20, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Oscar and Eva Janice (Brown) Hammer.
Before retirement, Millie worked at Lewis Market, J.J. Newberry's and Cut & Sew. She enjoyed watching baseball, reading and walking in the park.
Millie is survived by her daughters: Jerri Laird of North East, MD and Karen Brinegar (Larry) of Perryville, MD; sisters: Peggy Sprecher of Elkton, MD, Patricia Wilson of Havre De Grace, MD, Sandra Ritter and Carol Vaartjes both of North East, MD; grandchildren: Tonya Pyle, Keith Pyle, Karry Snelling, Michael Snelling and Chad Parker; 8 great grandchildren and 5 great-great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Millie was preceded in death by her husbands: Herman E. Laird and Robert Holdway; daughters: Margie Bowe and Kathryn Laird; and siblings: June Benjamin and Hayes Hammer.
Funeral service will be held, Friday, November 19, 2021 at 11:00 am at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD, with visitation beginning at 10:00 am.
Interment will follow services in Bay View Cemetery, North East, MD.
