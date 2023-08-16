RISING SUN — Mildred Davenport Campbell, 85 years, of Rising Sun, MD, passed away Thursday, August 10, 2023 at home. Born January 14, 1938 in Bedford County, TN, she was the daughter of the late William Lacy and Earlene Emma McCullough Ferrell.
Mrs. Campbell was a member of the Aberdeen Church of Christ of Aberdeen, MD. She was formerly employed as the Assistant Manager of the Motor Vehicle Administration of Elkton, MD.
Mrs. Campbell is survived by her daughters, Sheila Abrams and husband, Sammy, of Port Deposit, MD, and Anne Rapposelli and husband, Ronnie, of Rising Sun, MD; step-daughter, Grace Maxim and husband, Joe, of Charlotte, NC; 11 grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren; nine great-great grandchildren; and brother, Tony Ferrell and wife, Linda, of Beechgrove, TN.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Campbell was preceded in death by her husbands, R.E. Davenport and E.H. Campbell, Jr; son, Larry Davenport; brother, Thomas Ferrell; and sisters, Nellie Duke, Shirley Vaughn, and Mizelle McClure.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the American Cancer Society in care of Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., P.O. Box 766, Perryville, MD 21903-0766.
Funeral services are scheduled for Thursday, August 17, 2023, 6 PM, at the Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., of Perryville, MD. Visitation for family and friends will be held Thursday, August 17, 2023, 4 PM until 6 PM, at the funeral home prior to the funeral service. Pastor Will Brown of the Aberdeen Church of Christ will officiate. Interment will be private.
Arrangements by Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD
