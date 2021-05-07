PORT DEPOSIT — Mildred Spratt Coale Hoerr, 95 of Port Deposit, MD, passed away Wednesday, May 5, 2021.
Born in Pleasant Hill, MD, on April 26, 1926, she was the daughter of the late William Franklin Spratt and Mary (Smith) Spratt.
She worked at Calvert School in the cafeteria, Bainbridge Naval Training Center, retiring from Aberdeen Proving Ground where she had worked as a Supply Technician.
Mildred was a longtime member of Rose Bank and Janes United Methodist Churches; and Har-Ce Cedarettes, Havre de Grace, MD. She was an officer/member of Cecil County Homemakers Club.
She was an avid crafter, seamstress and gardener.
Survivors include her children: Paul W. Coale (Kay) of Rising Sun, MD, Cathy E. Haigler (Ian) of NC and Jeffrey K. Coale (Debbie) of Conowingo, MD; two stepchildren: Pamela Jane DeMuro of Jarrettsville, MD and William A. Hoerr, IV of Essex, MD; six grandchildren: Patricia Coale Crouch (Rob) of North East, MD, Penny Coale Testerman (Brian) of Rising Sun, MD, Shannon Webb Stevens (Ray) of Rising Sun, MD, Jeffrey Scott Coale (Stacey) of North East, MD, Paula Coale Gambrell (Eric) of Batesburg, SC and Amanda Gwynne Coale of Elkton, MD; three step grandchildren: Billy Hoerr, Amanda Rossiter, Jason Hoerr; and twelve great grandchildren: Averi Stevens, Aaron Stevens, Jillian Felix,, Coale Crouch, Eric Gambrell, Ian Coale, Blakely Gambrell, Jack Coale, Teagan Coale, Grayson Rossiter, Carson Coale and Hannah Coale.
In addition to her parents, Mildred was preceded in death by her first husband: Paul W. Coale, Sr. and her second husband: William A. Hoerr III.
Funeral service will be held Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at 10:30 am at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD, where visitation will be held on Monday evening from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm.
Interment will follow services in Rose Bank Cemetery, Rising Sun, MD.
For condolences, please visit www.crouchfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.